Therese DOWN

DOWN Therese Late of Edgeworth

Passed peacefully

7th April 2019

Aged 84 years



Dearly loved wife of Walter 'Wally' (dec'd). Much loved mother & mother-in-law of Margaret and Miro, Robert and Kathy, loving Oma of Angela, Dino, Nicole, Dannielle and great Oma of Imogen, Byron, Cooper, Amahlia, Jaylen, Scarlett, Hayden and William.



Relatives and friends of Therese are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Monday 15th April 2019, commencing at 12.00 noon.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 13, 2019
