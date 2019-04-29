Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS COOK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS GORDON COOK

Notice Condolences

THOMAS GORDON COOK Notice
COOK THOMAS GORDON

Late of Gateshead

Passed away peacefully

13th April 2019

Aged 90 years



Dearly loved husband of the late Jean Cook. Much loved father and father-in-law of Cathryn and Craig, Judy and Adrian. Loving Pop of Alex, Jack and Aime, Eva, Mila and his great grandchildren Isabella, and Jasper. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.



The Family and Friends of TOMMY are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St.) this Thursday 2nd May 2019, Service commencing at 12.30pm.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.