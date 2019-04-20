|
|
HASTIE Thomas Ian Andrew "Tom" Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly Aged 83 Years Late of Cessnock Masonic Retirement Village Formerly of South Cessnock Beloved husband of 'TONI' (dec'd). Loving father and father-in-law to BILL HASTIE and LEANNE (dec'd), LOUIE and DOUG PAGE. Much loved pop to LIAM, SEAN, DANIEL, and NATHAN. Family and Friends of TOM are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in the United Church, cnr Cooper and Cumberland Sts., Cessnock this FRIDAY, 26.04.2019 at 11.00am; a private interment will follow. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Apr. 20 to Apr. 24, 2019