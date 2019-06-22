|
|
PITTARD THOMAS HENRY
Late of Tanilba Bay
Passed away peacefully
With loving family by his side
14th June 2019
Aged 89 years
Dearly loved husband of the late Norma Pittard. Much loved father and father-in-law of Sue and Charles, Stephen and Lisa (dec'd), Peter and Karen. Loving Pa and Parley of Daniel, Melissa, Ashleigh, Angela, Blair, Dean, Josh, Danny, their partners and his great grandchildren Hailey, Siena, and Levi. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
The Family and Friends of TOM are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Friday 28th June 2019, Service commencing at 12.00 noon.
'
'UNFORGETTABLE'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 22, 2019