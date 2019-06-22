Home
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
THOMAS HENRY PITTARD

THOMAS HENRY PITTARD Notice
PITTARD THOMAS HENRY

Late of Tanilba Bay

Passed away peacefully

With loving family by his side

14th June 2019

Aged 89 years



Dearly loved husband of the late Norma Pittard. Much loved father and father-in-law of Sue and Charles, Stephen and Lisa (dec'd), Peter and Karen. Loving Pa and Parley of Daniel, Melissa, Ashleigh, Angela, Blair, Dean, Josh, Danny, their partners and his great grandchildren Hailey, Siena, and Levi. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.



The Family and Friends of TOM are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Friday 28th June 2019, Service commencing at 12.00 noon.

Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 22, 2019
