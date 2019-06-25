|
|
WOOLARD Dr Thomas (Tom) John Woolard (OAM) 17/03/1931-21/06/2019 Tom died peacefully early Friday morning 21/06/2019. Tom was widowed in 2018 after 62yrs of marriage to Alison. Tom is survived by his 3 children Andrew, Margaret and Greg and their spouses, 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Tom was much loved by his family and loved and respected by his peers and colleagues. Tom was acknowledged to be a great mentor to a whole host of people who he supported in the medical fraternity over his 50yrs as a doctor. One of Tom's most significant achievements was being the founding physician in establishing the Hunter Rehabilitation Service. Remembrance gathering at Newcastle Racecourse Monday 1st July 2019 at 11am with a light lunch served afterwards.
Published in The Newcastle Herald from June 25 to June 29, 2019