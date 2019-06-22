Home
EUBE Thomas Josef Tom

Late of Hamilton South

Passed peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family

18th June, 2019

Aged 17 Years



Much loved and cherished son of Derrick and Cheryl Eube. Dearly loved grandson of Lothar and Brigita Eube, Kevin and Judy Lee (both dec'd). Loved nephew.



The family and friends of Tom are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his life, to be held in Christ Church Anglican Cathedral, Church St., Newcastle, this Thursday 27th June, 2019. Service commencing at 12:30pm.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom's memory to John Hunter Children's Hospital, Every Day Hero can be made at givinginmemoriam.everydayhero.com/au/thomas-eube



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 22, 2019
