|
|
EUBE Thomas Josef Tom
Late of Hamilton South
Passed peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family
18th June, 2019
Aged 17 Years
Much loved and cherished son of Derrick and Cheryl Eube. Dearly loved grandson of Lothar and Brigita Eube, Kevin and Judy Lee (both dec'd). Loved nephew.
The family and friends of Tom are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his life, to be held in Christ Church Anglican Cathedral, Church St., Newcastle, this Thursday 27th June, 2019. Service commencing at 12:30pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom's memory to John Hunter Children's Hospital, Every Day Hero can be made at givinginmemoriam.everydayhero.com/au/thomas-eube
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 22, 2019