WALLACE (Tom) Thomas Robertson Late of Elermore Vale

Formerly Scotland

Passed peacefully

Surrounded by his loving family

23rd May 2019

Aged 87 years



Dearly loved husband of Nancy (dec'd). Much loved father and father-in-law of Martin and Lorna, Anne (dec'd), Andrew, Lesley (dec'd), James (dec'd), Ruth and Jonathan, Iain and Craig. A loving grandad, great grandad and great great grandad.



Tom will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.



The relatives and friends of Tom are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life, to be held in The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend, on Friday 31st May 2019, service commencing at 12pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 25, 2019
