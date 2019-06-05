|
|
PROFESSOR TIM LYONS Fought to the
bitter end
Went to sleep
2nd June 2019
Aged 65 years
The most wonderful husband, father, grandad, friend, colleague and one of the greatest blokes you could ever meet.
Goodnight Love, Julie, Peter, Vicky, Lucy, Hannah, Jack & the beagles.
We love you & will forever miss you.
Family and friends are warmly invited to attend a celebration of all things Tim at The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St) on Friday 7th June 2019 service commencing at 12.30pm.
In memory of Tim's love of colour, please feel free to dress as you wish.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 5, 2019