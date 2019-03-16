LUCAS TIMOTHY JUSTIN



Late of New Lambton



Passed away peacefully



Surrounded by his loving family



12th March 2019



Aged 48 years







Adored father of Tayla. Cherished son of Lyn and Gawaine. Beloved brother and best mate of Steve. Loved friend of Dimity. Much loved nephew and cousin of the Lucas and Wither families. Caring and Loyal mate of his many friends.







Our beautiful, brave and courageous TIM has fought for his life for three years, but cancer has won the final battle.







Our heartfelt gratitude to Dr Mallesa and Dr Gupta and the wonderful medical ,professional and nursing staff at Calvary Mater Hospital who have taken care of TIM for so long.







In accordance with TIM'S wishes a private cremation has been held. Relatives and Friends of TIM are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Friday 22nd March 2019, Service commencing at 2.30pm.







Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary