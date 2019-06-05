Home
TODD JOSEPH O'LEARY

TODD JOSEPH O'LEARY Notice
O'LEARY TODD JOSEPH 23rd May 2019

Aged 38 years

of Anna Bay



Husband of Kristy. Loving father of Tiana, Kyeisha, and Zahlia. Much loved son of Bryan and Julie and son-in-law of Edward and Doris. Loved brother of Lee, Jodie, Kim, Elizabeth, and Becky and an uncle to their families.



Family and Friends are invited to attend TODD's Funeral Service to be held in the Gateway Presbyterian Church, 43 Gan Gan Road, Anna Bay on FRIDAY 7th June 2019 at 2:00pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 5, 2019
