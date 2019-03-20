Home
James Murray Funeral Directors
27 Bellford Street
Broadmeadow, Newcastle, New South Wales 2292
02 4961 1435
TONY ALAN DAVIS

DAVIS TONY ALAN In loving memory of Tony Alan Davis, born on Remembrance Day 1959, who on 16th March passed away peacefully after a brave battle, surrounded by those who loved him.



A much loved father to Liam, Julia and Finnigan, former husband of Kerrie, beloved son of Marlene and Alan, sartorially splendid (and slightly curmudgeonly) brother of Kim, Jon and Louise, brother in law to Ross, Leanne and Adam, and uncle to Jessica, Luke and Maclean.



Forever missed and always in our hearts.

'Victoria Concordia Crescit'



A service for TONY will be held on THURSDAY 21st March 2019 at 1pm at James Murray Funeral Chapel, 44 Blackall Street, Broadmeadow.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 20, 2019
