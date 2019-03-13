Home
Toya Mary TULL

Toya Mary TULL Notice
TULL Toya Mary Passed away

peacefully

10th March 2019

Late of Blacksmiths

Formerly of Cessnock

Aged 46 Years



Much loved daughter of Robert (dec'd) and Wendy (dec'd). Loved sister and sister-in-law of Jo and Phil, Toby (dec'd) and Paul, Merv and Mark, Robert, Kylie and Bud. Adored Aunty and Great Aunty Toya to all her nieces and nephews. A great friend to many.



Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of TOYA's life this MONDAY 18th March 2019 in the Salvation Army Community Hall, 360 Pacific Highway Belmont North commencing 1pm.



Please wear a football jersey as per Toya's wishes.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2019
