TULL Toya Mary Passed away
peacefully
10th March 2019
Late of Blacksmiths
Formerly of Cessnock
Aged 46 Years
Much loved daughter of Robert (dec'd) and Wendy (dec'd). Loved sister and sister-in-law of Jo and Phil, Toby (dec'd) and Paul, Merv and Mark, Robert, Kylie and Bud. Adored Aunty and Great Aunty Toya to all her nieces and nephews. A great friend to many.
Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of TOYA's life this MONDAY 18th March 2019 in the Salvation Army Community Hall, 360 Pacific Highway Belmont North commencing 1pm.
Please wear a football jersey as per Toya's wishes.
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2019