|
|
Trent Jason MURPHY 4.6.71 - 25.3.13 Our son and brother. You are loved as much today as you were yesterday. We miss you so much. Your name is spoken daily with treasured memories of you. If we could have you back if only for a day, we would hold you so tightly you could never be taken away. Love you. Mum, Dad, Roy, Chrys & families. Son, I would trade all of my tomorrows for one yesterday with you. See you soon. Love Mum. Only a heartbeat away.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 25, 2019