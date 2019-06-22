|
|
MORRIS Trevor Ernest and
Sylvia Theresa
Late of Warners Bay
Dearly loved father and father-in-law, mother and mother-in-law of Sue and Leo, John and Brooklee, Bob and Deanne, Chris and Neil. Adored Nan and Pop of their 9 Grandchildren and 4 Great Grandchildren.
The family and friends of Trevor and Sylvia, are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of their Lives to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy., Belmont, this Thursday 27th June, 2019 commencing at 10am.
'Together Again'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 22, 2019