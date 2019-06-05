Home
Resources
More Obituaries for TRIANTAFILOS STAVROPOULOS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

TRIANTAFILOS STAVROPOULOS

Notice Condolences

TRIANTAFILOS STAVROPOULOS Notice
STAVROPOULOS TRIANTAFILOS 'ROSS'

Late of Hamilton

Aged 81 Years



Beloved husband of Garifalia. Loving father and father-in-law of George and Rosy, Alexandra and Amine, Joy and Bruce. Adored Papou of Alexandra, Ross, Alexine, Lana, Adriana, Athena and Zoe.



Relatives and Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of ROSS' Life at James Murray Funeral Chapel, Blackall St, Broadmeadow this THURSDAY 6th June 2019 at 11:30am. Followed by burial at Whitebridge cemetery.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.