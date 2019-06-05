|
STAVROPOULOS TRIANTAFILOS 'ROSS'
Late of Hamilton
Aged 81 Years
Beloved husband of Garifalia. Loving father and father-in-law of George and Rosy, Alexandra and Amine, Joy and Bruce. Adored Papou of Alexandra, Ross, Alexine, Lana, Adriana, Athena and Zoe.
Relatives and Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of ROSS' Life at James Murray Funeral Chapel, Blackall St, Broadmeadow this THURSDAY 6th June 2019 at 11:30am. Followed by burial at Whitebridge cemetery.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 5, 2019