Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Resources
More Obituaries for ULRIC HEPPLEWHITE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ULRIC LESLIE HEPPLEWHITE

Notice Condolences

ULRIC LESLIE HEPPLEWHITE Notice
HEPPLEWHITE ULRIC LESLIE 'RIC'



Late of Narla Village Aged Care

Formerly of Swansea

Passed away

7th June 2019

Aged 99 years



Dearly loved husband of Edna. Much loved father and father-in-law of Lyn and Terry (dec'd), Coral and Richard, Ray and Sue, Glenn and Ginny, Steven, Wayne and Gaye, Brett and Yvonne. Loving Grandad of all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.



The Family and Friends of RIC are advised that his Funeral was held privately.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.