HEPPLEWHITE ULRIC LESLIE 'RIC'
Late of Narla Village Aged Care
Formerly of Swansea
Passed away
7th June 2019
Aged 99 years
Dearly loved husband of Edna. Much loved father and father-in-law of Lyn and Terry (dec'd), Coral and Richard, Ray and Sue, Glenn and Ginny, Steven, Wayne and Gaye, Brett and Yvonne. Loving Grandad of all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
The Family and Friends of RIC are advised that his Funeral was held privately.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 15, 2019