Home
Services
Fry Bros
97 New England Highway
Maitland, New South Wales
(02) 4933 6155
Resources
More Obituaries for UNA CRANE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

UNA EDITH CRANE

Notice Condolences

UNA EDITH CRANE Notice
CRANE UNA EDITH Aged 93 years

of Rutherford

Beloved wife of FRED (dec). Precious Mum and mother in law of LYN and OWEN, JOHN (dec) and SHIREEN. Treasued Nanny of JUSTIN, ASHLEY and KELLIE, JAYD and NATALKA, CONNIE, MATTHEW and HELEN, DALLAS and SALLY and adored Ma Crane and Nanny Crane of all her great grandchildren. Much loved member of the PATON and CRANE families.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Celebration of UNA's life at Fry Bros Chapel, 97 New England Hwy Maitland (Rutherford) on FRIDAY 14th June, 2019 at 2pm.

In lieu of flowers donations to the Heart Foundation may be left at the chapel.



'Be careful on the road'



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald from June 12 to June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices