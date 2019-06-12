|
CRANE UNA EDITH Aged 93 years
of Rutherford
Beloved wife of FRED (dec). Precious Mum and mother in law of LYN and OWEN, JOHN (dec) and SHIREEN. Treasued Nanny of JUSTIN, ASHLEY and KELLIE, JAYD and NATALKA, CONNIE, MATTHEW and HELEN, DALLAS and SALLY and adored Ma Crane and Nanny Crane of all her great grandchildren. Much loved member of the PATON and CRANE families.
Family and friends are warmly invited to the Celebration of UNA's life at Fry Bros Chapel, 97 New England Hwy Maitland (Rutherford) on FRIDAY 14th June, 2019 at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers donations to the Heart Foundation may be left at the chapel.
'Be careful on the road'
Published in The Newcastle Herald from June 12 to June 13, 2019