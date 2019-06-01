Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
FULTON (Nee: Minto) Valerie Frances Late of Scenic Lodge, Merewether

Formerly of

Somerset Park

Passed peacefully

18th May, 2019

Aged 84 Years



Dearly loved wife of The Late Leonard George Fulton. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Christine & Glen, and Stephen. Loved and adored Grandma of Richelle, Luke, Jade, and Peter. Proud Great Grandma of Asha, Will, Harvey, & Hudson. Cherished sister, sister-in-law & aunt of her family.



The family and friends of Valerie are warmly invited to attend a Memorial Service to Celebrate Her Life, this will be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Wednesday 5th June, 2019 service commencing at 2.30pm.



In lieu of flowers and In Memory of Valerie, donations to 'HMRI- Cancer Research' may be made at the service.



'Forever In

Our Hearts'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 1, 2019
