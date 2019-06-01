|
|
FULTON (Nee: Minto) Valerie Frances Late of Scenic Lodge, Merewether
Formerly of
Somerset Park
Passed peacefully
18th May, 2019
Aged 84 Years
Dearly loved wife of The Late Leonard George Fulton. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Christine & Glen, and Stephen. Loved and adored Grandma of Richelle, Luke, Jade, and Peter. Proud Great Grandma of Asha, Will, Harvey, & Hudson. Cherished sister, sister-in-law & aunt of her family.
The family and friends of Valerie are warmly invited to attend a Memorial Service to Celebrate Her Life, this will be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Wednesday 5th June, 2019 service commencing at 2.30pm.
In lieu of flowers and In Memory of Valerie, donations to 'HMRI- Cancer Research' may be made at the service.
'Forever In
Our Hearts'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 1, 2019