BEAL Valerie Francis
Passed away peacefully at Warabrook Aged Care
19th April, 2019
Aged 91 Years
Beloved widow of the late Bishop Robert Beal.
Relatives and Friends of Frances and Stephen Crane, The Rev'd. Christopher and Anne Beal, Gabrielle Beal and Patrick Farragher, Paul Beal, Maria and Graeme Attwood, Angela Beal and Dale Blake and their families are invited to attend Solemn Requiem Eucharist, in thanksgiving for the life of their dearly loved mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother, to be celebrated in Christ Church Anglican Cathedral, Church Street, Newcastle, this Tuesday 30th April, 2019, commencing at 2pm.
The Eucharist will be preceded by a private cremation.
No Flowers by request.
There will be a retiring collection for the work of Samaritans, in Valerie's memory.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 27, 2019