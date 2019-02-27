|
|
DICK Valerie Pretoria 'Val'
Late of
Mayfield Aged Care
Formerly of
Speers Point
Passed away
24th February, 2019
Aged 93 Years
Dearly loved wife of the late Mervyn Dick. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Bruce (dec'd.), Gwenda and Peter (dec'd.), David and Lee, Graeme and Lynne, Marion and Peter, and Lynda. Loved grandmother and great grandmother of their families.
The family and friends of Val, are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St., Wallsend this Monday 4th March, 2019. Service commencing at 2:30pm.
Val's favourite colour was Red, please wear bright colours.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 27, 2019