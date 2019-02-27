Home
DICK Valerie Pretoria 'Val'

Late of

Mayfield Aged Care

Formerly of

Speers Point

Passed away

24th February, 2019

Aged 93 Years



Dearly loved wife of the late Mervyn Dick. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Bruce (dec'd.), Gwenda and Peter (dec'd.), David and Lee, Graeme and Lynne, Marion and Peter, and Lynda. Loved grandmother and great grandmother of their families.



The family and friends of Val, are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St., Wallsend this Monday 4th March, 2019. Service commencing at 2:30pm.



Val's favourite colour was Red, please wear bright colours.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 27, 2019
