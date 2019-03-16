|
|
MORGAN Valma Joyce Passed away peacefully 13.03.2019 Aged 89 Years Late of Bonnells Bay Formerly of Wangi Wangi and Kurri Kurri Beloved wife of RICHARD. Loving mother and mother-in-law to ALLAN and LIZ. Much loved grandmother and great-grandmother to BELINDA and KATE and their FAMILIES. A dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt and cousin to the MORGAN and DODD FAMILIES. Family and Friends of VALMA are respectfully advised she was privately cremated in accordance with her wishes. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4937 4811 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 16, 2019