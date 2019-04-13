|
YOUNG Valma Passed away 10.04.2019 Aged 77 Years Late of Cessnock Beloved wife of DAVID (Dec'd). Loving mother to DEBRA, SUE, TONY, MARK and CORALIE. A much loved mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt. Family and Friends of VALMA are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in the Chapel of C.R.Smyth & Son, Westcott St., Cessnock this TUESDAY, 16-4-2019 at 11.30am; thence for interment in the Catholic Cemetery, Aberdare. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 13, 2019