HICKLIN (nee COOK) VANESSA MARY Late of Telarah Formerly of Mayfield and Stockton Aged 56 Years Dearly beloved mother of LILIANA, EVELYN and OLIVIA. Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Catherine (dec), Norm, Jenny Jones, and Gregory. Loving aunt of Jasmin, Phoebe, Sam and Emma and loved niece of Peter Haydon. Relatives and friends of Vanessa are warmly invited to attend her funeral to be held at St Stephen's Anglican Church, Brunker Road Adamstown this Tuesday morning 2nd April 2019, Funeral Service commencing at 10.30am, then proceeding to Newcastle Memorial Park, Beresfield. May She Rest In Peace
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 27, 2019