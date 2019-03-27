Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Vanessa HICKLIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vanessa HICKLIN

Notice Condolences

Vanessa HICKLIN Notice
HICKLIN (nee COOK) VANESSA MARY Late of Telarah Formerly of Mayfield and Stockton Aged 56 Years Dearly beloved mother of LILIANA, EVELYN and OLIVIA. Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Catherine (dec), Norm, Jenny Jones, and Gregory. Loving aunt of Jasmin, Phoebe, Sam and Emma and loved niece of Peter Haydon. Relatives and friends of Vanessa are warmly invited to attend her funeral to be held at St Stephen's Anglican Church, Brunker Road Adamstown this Tuesday morning 2nd April 2019, Funeral Service commencing at 10.30am, then proceeding to Newcastle Memorial Park, Beresfield. May She Rest In Peace



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.