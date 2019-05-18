Home
VERNON ROGER JEFFERSON

VERNON ROGER JEFFERSON Notice
JEFFERSON VERNON ROGER 'ROGER'



Late of Opal Hillside Aged Care,

Formerly of Marks Point

Passed away peacefully

11th May 2019

Aged 90 years



Dearly loved husband of the late Wilma Jefferson. Much loved father and father-in-law of David and Louise, Stephen, Carol and Ian. Adored Pop of Laura, Matthew, Michael, Katrina, and Amanda. Adored Great Pop of Paige, Summah, Krystal, Jacob, Allie, Keeley, Joshua and Great Great Pop of Pypah, Axsel, Myla, Angus, and Seth. Loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and good friend to many.



The Family and Friends of ROGER are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St.) on Friday 24th May 2019, Service commencing at 12.30pm.



FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS





Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 18, 2019
