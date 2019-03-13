Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Resources
More Obituaries for Victor WILSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Victor Colin WILSON

Notice Condolences

Victor Colin WILSON Notice
WILSON Victor Colin Formerly of Stroud

Passed away

11th March, 2019

Aged 96 Years



Dearly loved husband of Stella. Loving father and father-in-law of Sandra and Jim, Robynne and Stephen, Carol and Mark. Loved grandad of his 8 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. Loved brother of Keith (dec'd.), Alan and Gwen.



The family and friends of Victor are warmly invited to attend his Memorial Service, to be held in The Chapel, Harris St., Wallsend, this Monday 18th March, 2019 commencing at 2:30pm. This service will be preceeded by a private cremation.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.