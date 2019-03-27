|
TATUM Victoria Grace Passed peacefully 19.03.2019 After a brave and courageous struggle with cancer Late of North Rothbury Beloved wife of JARRED. Loving mother to AUDREY. Cherished daughter to LEANNE and DAVID MARTIN and NEIL ASHMAN (dec'd). Beloved daughter-in-law to ANNETTE and GREG TATUM. A loved member of the TATUM, ASHMAN, KERVIN and MARTIN FAMILIES. Aged 29 Years Family and Friends of VICTORIA are respectfully advised her Private Funeral Service took place in the Carriage House, Chateau Elan, Rothbury on MONDAY, 25.3.2019 and was followed by an interment in the General Cemetery, Branxton. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 27, 2019