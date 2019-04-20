Home
Violet SCHUCK

Violet SCHUCK Notice
SCHUCK (nee Yule) Violet 4/8/1924 - 15/4/2019

Aged 94 years



Late of

Saint Francis Village, Ellebana

Formerly of

Charlestown



Dearly loved wife of Kenneth (dec). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Diane and Jim, Gail (dec) and Soren, Christine, and Robert. Much loved grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and a dearly loved member of their families.



Family and friends are warmly invited to attend the celebration of VIOLET's life to be held in the North Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park, Anderson Drive, Beresfield this WEDNESDAY 24th April, 2019 commencing at 10am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 20, 2019
