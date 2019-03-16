Home
Vivian May WALKER

Notice Condolences

Vivian May WALKER Notice
WALKER Vivian May Late of Redhead

Passed peacefully

12th March 2019

Aged 95 years



Dearly loved wife of Ray Priday (dec'd), and Ernie Walker (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Bruce and Chris. A cherished Ma to Stacey and Sandy, and James, and Great Ma to Alistair.



The family and friends of Viv are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy Belmont (parking via Henry St) on Tuesday 19th March 2019, service commencing at 10am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 16, 2019
