C R Smyth & Son Funeral Directors
216 Wollombi Road
Cessnock, New South Wales 2325
4990 1425
Vivian WILSON

Vivian WILSON Notice
WILSON Vivian Lee Passed away peacefully 02.04.2019 Aged 62 Years Late of Abermain Beloved wife of ALEX. Loving daughter of SYDNEY (dec'd) and ADA ROSS. Relatives and Friends of VIV are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in the Chapel of St. Patrick's of Nulkaba this FRIDAY 5.4.2019 at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Coalfield Palliative Care may be left at the Chapel. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 4, 2019
