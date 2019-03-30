|
|
MOONEY (Phil) Wallace Phil Late of Bar Beach
Passed peacefully
27th March 2019
Aged 94 years
Dearly loved husband of Jann (dec'd). Adored father and father-in-law of Caroline and Doug. Cherished Grandad to Samuel. Stepfather to Simon and Nick (dec'd). Brother and brother-in-law of Pam and Keith. Much loved uncle to Kingsley and Leighton.
The family and friends of Phil are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life, to be held in The East Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park, 176 Anderson Drive Beresfield, on Friday 5th April 2019, service commencing at 12.30pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 30, 2019