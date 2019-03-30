Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Wallace MOONEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wallace Phil MOONEY

Notice Condolences

Wallace Phil MOONEY Notice
MOONEY (Phil) Wallace Phil Late of Bar Beach

Passed peacefully

27th March 2019

Aged 94 years



Dearly loved husband of Jann (dec'd). Adored father and father-in-law of Caroline and Doug. Cherished Grandad to Samuel. Stepfather to Simon and Nick (dec'd). Brother and brother-in-law of Pam and Keith. Much loved uncle to Kingsley and Leighton.



The family and friends of Phil are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life, to be held in The East Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park, 176 Anderson Drive Beresfield, on Friday 5th April 2019, service commencing at 12.30pm.



logo


logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.