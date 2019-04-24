|
HOWSON Warren "Joe" Passed away 20.04.2019 Aged 71 Years Late of Bellbird Beloved husband of JOAN. Loving father and father-in-law to TERESA and STEPHEN "Sticks", TRUDY, WARREN and TEREASE, ADRIAN and CHRISTINE. Much loved grandfather and great grandfather to their FAMILIES. A loved member of the HOWSON and KING FAMILIES. Family and Friends of JOE are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in the Chapel of St. Patrick's of Nulkaba this TUESDAY, 30.04.2019 at 12.00 noon; thence for interment in the Lawn Cemetery, Aberdare. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Apr. 24 to Apr. 27, 2019