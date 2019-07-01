Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
WAYNE JOHN DUNN

WAYNE JOHN DUNN Notice
DUNN WAYNE JOHN Late of Belmont

Passed away peacefully

28th June 2019

Aged 73 years



Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Toni and Andrew, and Peter. Loving Pop of Amie, Kyle, Ellen, and Niam. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.



The Family and Friends of WAYNE are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St.) on Thursday 4th July 2019, Service commencing at 12.30pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald from July 1 to July 3, 2019
