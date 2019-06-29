|
|
LING Wayne Robert Passed away peacefully 25.06.2019 Aged 71 Years Late of Weston Beloved husband of HILDA. Loving father and father-in-law to LISA and PAUL, KELLIE and REG, RODNEY and ANNE. Much loved pop and great pop to their families. Family and Friends of WAYNE are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in the Chapel of C.R. Smyth & Son, Lang St. Kurri Kurri this TUESDAY, 02.07.2019 at 10:30am; thence for interment in the Kurri Kurri Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Lung Foundation may be left at the Chapel. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4937 4811 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 29, 2019