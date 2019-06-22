|
WINSOR Wayne Andrew Passed away peacefully 13.06.2019 Aged 57 Years Late of Aberdare Formerly of Mayfield West Beloved partner of BRENDA. Loving father to CHARMAINE and JAMIE, stepfather to TOD, BEN (dec'd) and JYE, a loving grandfather to 7. A dear son to COLLEEN and WARREN and a treasured brother to TRACEY. Family and Friends of WAYNE are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in the Chapel of St. Patrick's of Nulkaba this TUESDAY, 25.06.2019 at 2:00pm. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 22, 2019