BEAVAN WENDY 07/11/36 - 08/05/13 Our lives go on without you But nothing is the same We have to hide our heartache When someone speaks your name Sad are the hearts that love you Silent are the tears that fall Living here without you is the hardest part of all You did so many things for us Your heart was so kind and true And when we needed someone We could always count on you The special years will not return when we are all together But with the love in our hearts You walk with us forever Dearly Missed Every Second of Every Minute of Every Day. Your Loving Husband Ron, Allan, Bruce, Dale, Joanne, Tony, Paul and their Families.











Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 8, 2019