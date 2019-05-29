|
|
GOOCH (nee Hamm) WENDY
Late of Gateshead
Passed away peacefully
21st May 2019
Aged 79 years
Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Wayne, Michael, Kim and Steven, Tina and Kelvin (both dec'd), Tracy and Brett. Loving Nan and Mamma of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt.
The Family and Friends of WENDY are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St.) this Friday 31st May 2019, Service commencing at 10.00am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 29, 2019