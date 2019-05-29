Home
WENDY GOOCH

WENDY GOOCH Notice
GOOCH (nee Hamm) WENDY

Late of Gateshead

Passed away peacefully

21st May 2019

Aged 79 years



Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Wayne, Michael, Kim and Steven, Tina and Kelvin (both dec'd), Tracy and Brett. Loving Nan and Mamma of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt.



The Family and Friends of WENDY are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St.) this Friday 31st May 2019, Service commencing at 10.00am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 29, 2019
