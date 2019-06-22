Home
WILLINGS Wesley 'Wes'

Late of Caves Beach

Passed peacefully

17th June 2019

Aged 69 Years



Best friend of Carole. Younger brother of Neville and Robert. Loving father of Russell and Debbie. Father-in-law to David and Melanie. Chocky Frogs to Mitchell and Matthew. Poppy to Emily, Daniel, Isabella, Gabrielle, Sophia and Callum. Former husband of Rhonda



The family and friends of Wes are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont, this Monday 24th June 2019 service commencing at 10am.



'Forever Loved'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 22, 2019
