WILLINGS Wesley 'Wes'
Late of Caves Beach
Passed peacefully
17th June 2019
Aged 69 Years
Best friend of Carole. Younger brother of Neville and Robert. Loving father of Russell and Debbie. Father-in-law to David and Melanie. Chocky Frogs to Mitchell and Matthew. Poppy to Emily, Daniel, Isabella, Gabrielle, Sophia and Callum. Former husband of Rhonda
The family and friends of Wes are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont, this Monday 24th June 2019 service commencing at 10am.
'Forever Loved'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 22, 2019