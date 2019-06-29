Home
CLAYTON WILLIAM 'BILL'

Late of

Narla Village

Formerly of

Warners Bay

Passed away

26th June 2019

Aged 83 years



Dearly loved husband of Barbara. Much loved father and father-in-law of Bev, Ron (dec'd) and Ross. Loving poppy of Alana and Dan, Carmen and Hamish. Much adored great-grandfather to Mackenzie. Loving brother of Bert and Ronnie (both dec'd) and brother-in-law of Elsie. Loved uncle and friend to many.



Family and friends of Bill are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St) on Wednesday 3rd July 2019 service commencing at 10am.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made at the service to Guide Dogs Australia.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 29, 2019
