ROE (Bill) William David Late of Warners Bay

Passed peacefully

31st May 2019

Aged 83 years



Dearly loved husband of Daphne (dec'd). Much loved dad of Deb. A cherished grandad to Tobi-May, Holly and William, and a great grandad to Bodhi, Koda, Charlie-Rose and Finlay. A much loved brother to Margaret and Kevin.



The family and friends of Bill are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life, to be held at All Saints Anglican, 76 Main Rd Boolaroo, on Wednesday 5th June 2019, service commencing at 12.30pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 4, 2019
