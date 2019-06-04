|
|
ROE (Bill) William David Late of Warners Bay
Passed peacefully
31st May 2019
Aged 83 years
Dearly loved husband of Daphne (dec'd). Much loved dad of Deb. A cherished grandad to Tobi-May, Holly and William, and a great grandad to Bodhi, Koda, Charlie-Rose and Finlay. A much loved brother to Margaret and Kevin.
The family and friends of Bill are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life, to be held at All Saints Anglican, 76 Main Rd Boolaroo, on Wednesday 5th June 2019, service commencing at 12.30pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 4, 2019