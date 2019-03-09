Home
ENGLISH WILLIAM GEORGE "Bill" Late of St Martin de Porres Waratah Formerly of Hamilton and Merewether Aged 94 Years Dearly loved husband of Margaret and loving former husband of Bette (dec'd). Much loved father of Tim, Shayne and Kay. Adored Pop of Lara Beth and great Pop of Ryder and Georgia. Loved brother of Adele, Colleen (both dec'd) and Carmel. Relatives and friends of Bill are warmly invited to attend his funeral to be held at Meighans Funeral Chapel, 128 Lambton Road, Broadmeadow this Wednesday afternoon 13th March 2019, Funeral Service commencing at 1pm. A private cremation will follow. Now Resting In Peace



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 9, 2019
