EASTHAM WILLIAM EVAN
Late of Belmont
Passed away peacefully at home
With loving family by his side
12th April 2019
Aged 98 years
Loving husband of Joyce (dec'd) and partner of Jean (dec'd). Devoted father of Carol (dec'd) and father-in-law of Ian. Cherished Granddad of David, and Elizabeth and Great Granddad of Sophie, and Caspar. Loving brother of Joyce and brother-in-law and uncle.
Founder of Eastham's retail chain.
The family and friends of BILL are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St.) on Thursday 18th April 2019, Service commencing at 12.30pm. No flowers by request.
