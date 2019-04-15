Home
WILLIAM EVAN EASTHAM

WILLIAM EVAN EASTHAM Notice
EASTHAM WILLIAM EVAN

Late of Belmont

Passed away peacefully at home

With loving family by his side

12th April 2019

Aged 98 years



Loving husband of Joyce (dec'd) and partner of Jean (dec'd). Devoted father of Carol (dec'd) and father-in-law of Ian. Cherished Granddad of David, and Elizabeth and Great Granddad of Sophie, and Caspar. Loving brother of Joyce and brother-in-law and uncle.



Founder of Eastham's retail chain.



The family and friends of BILL are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St.) on Thursday 18th April 2019, Service commencing at 12.30pm. No flowers by request.



Published in The Newcastle Herald from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2019
