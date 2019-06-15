Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
William Frederick BRIDGE

William Frederick BRIDGE Notice
BRIDGE William Frederick 'Bill'

Late of Highfields

Passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family

9th June, 2019

Aged 84 Years



Dearly loved husband of The Late Ada Bridge. Much loved father & father-in-law of Stephen, Raelene and Douglas, and Kathryn & Raymond 'Butch' (dec'd). Loved and adored Pop of Dalton, Jessie, Alexandra, Judah, Israel, Reuben, and Katja. Cherished brother of June (dec'd) and Gwen, brother-in-law and uncle of his family.



The family and friends of Bill are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (Parking via Henry St) this Monday 17th June, 2019 service commencing at 12.30pm.



In lieu of flowers and In Memory of Bill, donations to 'HMRI-Cancer Research' may be made at the service.



'Together Again'



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 15, 2019
