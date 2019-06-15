|
|
BRIDGE William Frederick 'Bill'
Late of Highfields
Passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family
9th June, 2019
Aged 84 Years
Dearly loved husband of The Late Ada Bridge. Much loved father & father-in-law of Stephen, Raelene and Douglas, and Kathryn & Raymond 'Butch' (dec'd). Loved and adored Pop of Dalton, Jessie, Alexandra, Judah, Israel, Reuben, and Katja. Cherished brother of June (dec'd) and Gwen, brother-in-law and uncle of his family.
The family and friends of Bill are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (Parking via Henry St) this Monday 17th June, 2019 service commencing at 12.30pm.
In lieu of flowers and In Memory of Bill, donations to 'HMRI-Cancer Research' may be made at the service.
'Together Again'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 15, 2019