|
|
HAYTER WILLIAM 'Bill'
Aged 82 years
of Thornton
formerly of Mayfield
Much loved husband of PAT, father of GREGORY, PAUL, ALANNAH FULLICK and MICHAEL, father in law, Pop and Poppy Bill of their families. Loved brother of NORMAN (dec), ALICIA and CHRIS, brother in law and uncle of their families.
Family and friends are warmly invited to Requiem Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Delprat Avenue, Beresfield on WEDNESDAY 15th May, 2019 at 10am. In lieu of flowers donations to St Vincent de Paul and Maitland / Dungog Palliative Care may be left at the church.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 11, 2019