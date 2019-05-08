Home
WILLIAM JAMES GLASS

WILLIAM JAMES GLASS Notice
GLASS WILLIAM JAMES

Late of Swansea

Passed away

3rd May 2019

Aged 88 years



Dearly loved husband of Elaine. Much loved father and father-in-law of Dean and Lisa, and Warren. Loving Pop of Rachael, Balin, and Cooper. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.



The Family and Friends of BILL are warmly invited to his Celebration of Life Service to be held in The Belair Baptist Church, 130 Garden Grove Parade, Adamstown this Friday 10th May 2019, commencing at 1.30pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 8, 2019
