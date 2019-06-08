Home
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM REEDMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM JOHN REEDMAN

Notice Condolences

WILLIAM JOHN REEDMAN Notice
REEDMAN WILLIAM JOHN 'BILL'

Passed away peacefully at

Woodlands Aged Care, Wallsend

14th April 2019

Formerly of Charlestown and Adamstown

Aged 91 Years



Beloved husband of HERMA (passed 2006), loving father and father in law of SIMON and JANINE, LACHLAN and KATIE, HUGH and JANEEN, loving grandfather of BRIDGET, PHEOBE, CHLOE, CALLUM, CONNOR, NICHOLAS, and OLIVIA, great grandfather of MACIE. Much loved son of ARNOLD and MABEL, brother of MARJORIE and ENID (all dec'd), NANCE, LES, NELDA, and their families. Brother in law of BELLE, BOYD, ARTHUR, LILLIAN (all dec'd) and their families.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend BILL'S commemorative funeral service at 2.30pm this THURSDAY 13th June 2019 at the James Murray Funeral Chapel, 44 Blackall St Broadmeadow.



Representatives and friends from the Hunter Valley Amateur Bookeepers Association, Suters, Architects, The Anglican Parish of St Alban's Charlestown, Charlestown Meals on Wheels, and any neighbours and former neighbours well known to BILL are warmly welcome to attend the Life of this much loved and sadly missed quiet achiever.



No flowers by request, donations to The Fred Hollows Foundation may be made at the service



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.