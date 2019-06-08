REEDMAN WILLIAM JOHN 'BILL'



Passed away peacefully at



Woodlands Aged Care, Wallsend



14th April 2019



Formerly of Charlestown and Adamstown



Aged 91 Years







Beloved husband of HERMA (passed 2006), loving father and father in law of SIMON and JANINE, LACHLAN and KATIE, HUGH and JANEEN, loving grandfather of BRIDGET, PHEOBE, CHLOE, CALLUM, CONNOR, NICHOLAS, and OLIVIA, great grandfather of MACIE. Much loved son of ARNOLD and MABEL, brother of MARJORIE and ENID (all dec'd), NANCE, LES, NELDA, and their families. Brother in law of BELLE, BOYD, ARTHUR, LILLIAN (all dec'd) and their families.







Relatives and friends are invited to attend BILL'S commemorative funeral service at 2.30pm this THURSDAY 13th June 2019 at the James Murray Funeral Chapel, 44 Blackall St Broadmeadow.







Representatives and friends from the Hunter Valley Amateur Bookeepers Association, Suters, Architects, The Anglican Parish of St Alban's Charlestown, Charlestown Meals on Wheels, and any neighbours and former neighbours well known to BILL are warmly welcome to attend the Life of this much loved and sadly missed quiet achiever.







No flowers by request, donations to The Fred Hollows Foundation may be made at the service







Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary