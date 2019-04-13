|
TODHUNTER William John (Bill) 15/02/1946 - 10/4/2019 Late of Stockton Formerly of Forster Dearly loved husband of Dianne. Loving father and father in law of Greg and Cristy and Karen and Adam. Proud Poppy of Sarah, Harry, Max, Zac and Alex. Aged 73 years Fair Winds and a Following Sea Bill's family invite you to attend his funeral service to be held in the North Chapel of Newcastle Memorial Park, 176 Anderson Drive, Beresfield on MONDAY (April 15, 2019) at 12 noon.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 13, 2019