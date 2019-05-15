Home
Resources
More Obituaries for William ORR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William ORR

Notice Condolences

William ORR Notice
Orr William Late of Fassifern formerly Toronto. Passed away 13/5/2019 Aged 83 Loving husband to Agnes. Proud dad of Jimmy, Julie and Kim. Granda to his 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to attend a service to celebrate the life of Billy. To be held at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park Ryhope Friday 17th of May 2019 at 2pm. Please wear bright colours. In care of Dailey Family Funerals Newcastle owned and operated 4956 4221
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.