|
|
Orr William Late of Fassifern formerly Toronto. Passed away 13/5/2019 Aged 83 Loving husband to Agnes. Proud dad of Jimmy, Julie and Kim. Granda to his 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to attend a service to celebrate the life of Billy. To be held at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park Ryhope Friday 17th of May 2019 at 2pm. Please wear bright colours. In care of Dailey Family Funerals Newcastle owned and operated 4956 4221
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 15, 2019