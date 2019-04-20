Home
RILEY WILLIAM BRIAN "BILL" Late of Fletcher Formerly of Waratah Aged 87 Years Dearly beloved husband of Patricia (dec). Much loved father and father-in-law of Greg and Catherine Riley, Peter and Maree Riley, Lindy and Colin Speirs, Cathy and Gary French. Loving Pa of David and Alanna, Emily and Bojan, Joshua, Rachael and Marc, Jason, Nicole and Andrew, and Matthew. Loved Pa Pa of Chelsea and Claudia. Respected brother-in-law, uncle and cousin of the Riley, Duncan and Caves families. Relatives and friends of Bill are warmly invited to attend his funeral to be held at Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church, Sandgate Road Shortland this Wednesday morning 24th April 2019, Funeral Mass commencing at 10am. A private cremation will follow. May He Rest In Peace



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 20, 2019
