WILLIAM ROSS EVANS

WILLIAM ROSS EVANS Notice
EVANS WILLIAM ROSS (ROSS)

Late of Elermore Vale

Passed away peacefully 3.3.2019

Aged 72 Years



Dearly loved husband of Robyn. Much loved father and father-in-law of Bruce and Wendy, Glenn (dec'd), Belinda and Tony, and Rochelle. Adored Pop of Jake, Evan and Tegan, Shannon, Amie, Kurt and Alysa, great Pop of Kayden, Zara and Elayna. Sadly missed by the Hill and Evans families.



Relatives and friends of ROSS are warmly invited to attend the Celebration of his Life to be held at Newcastle Memorial Park, 176 Anderson Dr, Beresfield on THURSDAY 7th March 2019 at 10.00am. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Council can be made at this service.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 6, 2019
