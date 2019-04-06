Home
C R Smyth & Son Funeral Directors
216 Wollombi Road
Cessnock, New South Wales 2325
4990 1425
Winifred "Wyn" HILL

HILL Winifred Jean "Wyn" Passed away 03-04-2019 Aged 86 Years Late of Kurri Kurri Beloved wife of LAURIE (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law to MERV and THERESE, KAY and WARREN, NOLA (dec'd), CAROL and CLINT, and DENICE. Much love grandmother and great grandmother to their Families. A loved member of the TAYLOR and HILL Families. Relatives and Friends of WYN are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in the Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Cessnock Rd., Ryhope this FRIDAY, 12-4-2019 at 1.00pm. "Keep on knitting" C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4937 4811 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Apr. 6 to Apr. 10, 2019
